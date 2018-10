Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police responded to a call for a shooting on the 1900 block of Congress Street on Tuesday just before 6 p.m. First responders confirm one person was dead. Residents who live in the area say they have seen drug activity in the area where the shooting occurred. The alderman representing the ward said an effort is underway to condemn that building. St. Louis Metropolitan Police on the scene said they were unable to provide any information.