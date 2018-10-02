Innovative heart device that brings new hope to heart patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For some 2 million Americans, simply walking from the living room to the kitchen can be exhausting due to severe heart failure.

In the past, treatment included medicine, a mechanical pump, bypass surgery or even a heart transplant, however, there is a new procedure. A clip that is used to repair damaged heart valves sharply reduced deaths among patients with a grim prognosis.

Dr. John Lasala cardiologist with Washington University at Barnes Jewish Hospital discusses more the new mitraclip heart valve repair procedure.