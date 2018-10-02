× Man charged in death of California man found in Missouri

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. — A man has been charged in the death of his marijuana oil dealing partner whose remains were found in rural Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 26-year-old Joseph McKenna is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Tyler Worthington, of North San Juan, California. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say Worthington specialized in making marijuana oil for “vapor style smoking devices.” Hundreds of marijuana plants were found at his home. A witness said Worthington flew to Chicago to meet up with McKenna because they had “a job” in Missouri.

Toll road cameras show them leaving Chicago on June 4 in different vehicles and then McKenna returning alone 16 hours later. A farmer found Worthington’s body a week later near Tuscumbia, Missouri.