× Missouri Department of Conservation providing all-terrain wheelchairs for outdoor activities

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Department of Conservation has “Action Track Chairs” available to loan for outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. The all-terrain wheelchairs can handle hills and uneven ground. They have an electric tilt mechanism to allow users to stay level.

St. Louis has been named among the top places for people managing a disability. WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities. St. Louis came in at #8 in the national ranking. Kansas City is #16 on the Best Cities for People with Disabilities.

Want to check out an Action Track Chair? Contact one of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s regional offices. A list of them can be found here.