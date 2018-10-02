One dead, five injured in East St. Louis shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Six people were shot in East St. Louis from Monday through early Tuesday, including one man who died. Others wounded included a man who was shot in the head.

The violent night began around 6 p.m. Monday, a man showed up at the East St. Louis Police Station with a graze wound to the back of his head and hand.

A short time later, police responded to a man that was shot inside a car outside of the Samuel Gompers Housing Project. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Then just before 11:30 p.m. a man and a woman were shot at the John DeShields Housing Project. According to police, their injuries are not life-threatening.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to North Sixth Street and Martin Luther King Drive just outside of the Samuel Gompers Homes where two men were shot. One man was shot in the abdomen and another man was shot in the head and is expected to survive.