ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating two homicides Tuesday night in the City of St. Louis. The first homicide occurred just before 6pm on Congress Street in south St. Louis.

The second homicide happened in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue in the Fairgrounds neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Police say a male victim was found with numerous gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of both shootings.