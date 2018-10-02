× Pritzker’s toilet removal a ‘scheme to defraud’: report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The inspector general for Cook County says that Democratic governor candidate J.B. Pritzker engaged in a “scheme to defraud” taxpayers to get $330,000 in property tax breaks on a Chicago mansion.

Patrick Blanchard’s findings involved the Pritzkers removing toilets in a Gold Coast mansion to have it deemed uninhabitable. The confidential report was first disclosed by the Chicago Sun-Times Monday.

Blanchard says there were “false representations” made to the Cook County Assessor’s office to get the tax breaks.

He recommends that the county recover the money from the billionaire. Pritzker says he will “follow whatever the recommendations” are.

Pritzker faces Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the November election. He says the report was leaked to embarrass him. Rauner campaign spokesman Will Allison says it shows “J.B. Pritzker is a fraud.”