Rolls spill from truck after crash near on I-55 near Collinsville, Il

COLLINSVILLE, Il. - One person was trapped after an overturned semi-truck crash on westbound I-55/70 to southbound I-255. The overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the right lane of the ramp. First responders were on the scene to help free the driver.

Arch helicopter was been called to take the victim to the hospital. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Crews will be working for some time to clean up this crash.

