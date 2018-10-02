× Suit alleges ‘senseless’ police chase led to deadly crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man whose wife was killed when a fleeing motorist caused a four-vehicle pileup in Springfield is suing the city and four narcotics detectives.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Dustin Sowards blames the death of his 31-year-old wife, Dana Sowards, in April on a “senseless” chase.

Police say that when narcotics investigators tried to stop Tommy Morris Jr. after a suspected drug deal, he drove off, hitting a man pushing a shopping cart in a grocery store parking lot. Police say he then ran a red light, causing the deadly pileup. Police argue that the pursuit of Morris wasn’t active at the time of the crash; the lawsuit says it was.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment Monday, citing pending litigation. Morris has been charged with murder and drug charges.