ST. LOUIS — Popping the question is a big deal. More and more people are finding creative ways to do it to make the moment and the rings very unique. Allurigem is a company that makes customizable rings and helps create a one of a kind moment when someone says "will you marry me?"

Kurt Artinger is the founder and CEO of Allurigem and joins the show talk about these unique rings and the "ring cam."

For more information you can visit www.allurigem.com.