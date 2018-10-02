St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station set to make a big splash with 2019 opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station set to open fall of 2019 will feature one-of-a-kind exhibits and tanks. Around 1.3 million gallons of water will house thousands of aquatic species from the rivers and oceans of the world.

The aquarium has a commitment to making sure that education is a real focus and that all kids in the area will be able to have access. Executive Director Peta Wittig from the St. Louis Aquarium discusses what new trends in aquariums that you will see in St. Louis.