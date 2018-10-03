6 more lawsuits over St. Louis police handling of Stockley protests

Demonstrators protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley stage a die-in in front of police headquarters on September 17, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the third day of protests in the city following the acquittal of Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Six new lawsuits accuse St. Louis police of misconduct in their handling of protesters after a former officer was acquitted in the death of a suspect.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the federal lawsuits were filed Tuesday, all stemming from a protest near Ballpark Village on Sept. 29, 2017. That protest was among several after Jason Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty in the death of a black suspect.

One of the new lawsuits says police threw the Rev. Darryl Gray to the ground, breaking his glasses, before arresting him. Protester Calvin Kennedy says a stun gun was used on him without warning. The others allege people were pepper-sprayed for questioning the treatment of Gray and Kennedy.

Fifteen other lawsuits have been filed stemming from other protests.
