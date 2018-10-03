× Affton woman’s death ruled a suicide after body found inside burning apartment

AFFTON, Mo. – Police have identified a woman found fatally shot inside a burning apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities identified 46-year-old Crystal Chrisp as the woman found inside the Affton apartment. Police ruled her death a suicide.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the fire began around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of Kidder Avenue in Affton.

Police arrived at the scene and found the body of Chrisp inside the apartment where the fire started.

Upon further investigation, police determined the gunshot wound she suffered from was self-inflicted.

The other apartments were evacuated due to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Affton and Clayton helped to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been announced.