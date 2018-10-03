× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 28, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 28, 2018.

Segment One features highlights of these high school football games.

Trinity vs Lutheran St. Charles

Zumwalt South at Zumwalt East

Lindbergh at Eureka

Fox at Marquette

Freeburg at Columbia

Seckman at Oakville

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these high school football games.

Winfield at St. Charles

Orchard Farm at St. Charles West

Fox 2 Sports anchor/reporter Zac Choate and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan also discussed the undefeated start of the Ladue football team.

They also previewed the CBC football game against national power St. John's out of Washington, D.C. The two teams will play Saturday at CBC High School.