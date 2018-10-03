Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 28, 2018
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 28, 2018.
Trinity vs Lutheran St. Charles
Zumwalt South at Zumwalt East
Lindbergh at Eureka
Fox at Marquette
Freeburg at Columbia
Seckman at Oakville
Winfield at St. Charles
Orchard Farm at St. Charles West
Fox 2 Sports anchor/reporter Zac Choate and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan also discussed the undefeated start of the Ladue football team.
They also previewed the CBC football game against national power St. John's out of Washington, D.C. The two teams will play Saturday at CBC High School.