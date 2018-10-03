Concordance Academy of Leadership rehabilitates newly-released inmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Concordance Academy of Leadership a local organization wants to help people who were in prison find success once they get out.

Concordance believes former offenders can successfully re-enter society. So far their programs in education, family, employment have had a lot of success and have helped many turn their lives around.

Danny Ludeman President and CEO of Concordance, along with Dr. Roderick Nunn VP of Education and Employment discuss how those who were incarcerated get involved.

Concordance Academy`s 4th Annual Gala

'Hallow`s Eve Ball'

Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis

Saturday, October 20, 2018

6:00 - 10:00pm