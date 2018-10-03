× Endangered person advisory issued for missing Black Jack man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Wednesday afternoon for a 26-year-old Black Jack man who wandered away from his home.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred at a home near Rolling Hills Drive and Old Halls Ferry Road. The individual, identified as Samuel Jackson, left his residence between midnight and 10:30 a.m. after becoming upset.

Police said Jackson has multiple health diagnoses that require medication, which he did not bring with him.

Jackson was described as an African-American man, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.