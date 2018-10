Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — It's a paw-ty at the arch! The Arch Bark comes to the Gateway Arch grounds next Saturday. It's a free, family/pet-friendly event presented by Royal Canin with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

The fun starts at 9 a.m. with lots of activities with a 1 mile fun walk, live music, food trucks and much more.

For more information on the Arch Bark coming October 13, visit www.ArchPark.org/archbark.