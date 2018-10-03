Going to Florida, Sun Country Airlines begins service at Lambert Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Sun Country Airlines has offically begun its Lambert service with flights twice a week to Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The airline will add a second destination from Lambert on November 1 with twice-weekly flights to Tampa. Those flights will happen on Thursdays and Sundays.

Sun Country will operate out of terminal one with its new gate operations at C-27.

There will be special festivities Wednesday celebrating the new service. The first flight will arrive at Lambert from Fort Myers at 2:35 p.m. Then the first departing flight will take off for Fort Myers a little less than an hour later at 3:30 p.m.

Sun Country announced back in June that it was beginning service at Lambert. It is the 11th major passenger carrier to serve Lambert and the second new airline to begin operations at Lambert this year.

WOW Airlines launched service to Iceland back in May.

Airport officials say Lambert now serves some 14 million passengers a year.