ST. LOUIS - The ski resort announced Wednesday, it will begin construction shortly and expects to have a new attraction up and running by spring of next year.

The new Ziptour will feature four separate spans across Hidden Valley allowing riders to zip from the main summit to West Mountain and from West Mountain to the valley.

All four spans will include two lines to provide guests with the ability to race side- by- side or enjoy the views together.