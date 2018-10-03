× Infant found dead in Princeton Heights home

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police responded to a home in a south city neighborhood Wednesday after receiving a report of a child death.

According to police, a 9-month-old was found dead inside a home in the 5600 block of Goethe Avenue, located in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

The cause of death was not announced.

Child abuse detectives were called to the scene, which is a standard procedure when investigating child deaths.

Police said they have no information at the moment to consider the death suspicious.