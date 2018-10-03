× Man rescued from cave in Taney County

KISSEE MILLS, Mo. (AP) _ A man was rescued after being stuck in a cave in Taney County.

KOLR-10 reports that Central Taney County Fire District Training Officer Jeff Romines says that three men were in a cave on Tuesday near Devil’s Tea Table Road when one became too tired to get out. He says the men were about 30 feet (9.14 meters) into the cave.

Romines says two men stayed to help keep the stuck man calm.

Crews used a harness to remove the man from the cave.

Central Taney County Fire tweeted at 9:12 p.m. that all three were out of the cave and doing well and that the Taney County Ambulance District was “checking them out.”