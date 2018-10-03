New study shows health benefits of walking 22 minutes per day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Strict diets and exercise can be tough, but researchers say getting healthy could be easier than you think. They say you can significantly transform your health by walking for just 22 minutes a day.

A new study says adults who walk at least 150 minutes per week were 24 percent less likely to die of heart disease. They were also more likely to ward off certain cancers, build muscle and bone strength and reduce depression and anxiety.

Experts say walking is the perfect exercise because it's free and doesn't require special training.