Police investigate multiple violent shootings overnight across metro

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating several violent shootings that took place overnight Tuesday. Three murders in six hours.

This comes on the night when neighbors met for the National Night Out Against Crime.

Police say one man was found shot to death just before midnight on Cote Brilliante Avenue at Annie Malone Drive in north St. Louis. Police have not yet released any other information.

Another man was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. Tuesday near Fairground Park in North St. Louis. Police say that shooting happened on Lee Avenue near East Prairie Avenue. The victim was shot several times. There is no word on any suspects or a motive at this time.

And on the other side of the city in south St. Louis one man was shot and killed just before 6 p.m. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Congress Street near Lemp Avenue. Neighbors tell FOX2 there has been drug activity in that area. The Alderman from that ward showed up shortly after the shooting and says there's an effort underway to condemn the building.

All incidents remain under investigation.