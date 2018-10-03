St. Louisans give a thumbs up for Lady Gaga in ‘A Star is Born’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO – The new movie starring Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper is creating a big buzz. Wednesday night a preview screening was held at a Des Peres movie theatre.

Fox 2's Molly Rose was there to get reaction from moviegoers.

It`s no surprise we found a lot of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga fans there tonight.

A group of ladies who saw the movie said they attended Lady Gaga concert here in St. Louis and were excited to see her on the big screen.

The movie will officially open in theaters Friday.

This is the third big-screen remake of 1937 original "A Star is Born."

The movie is about a hard-drinking rock star who discovers and falls in love with a young singer.

Bradley Cooper co-wrote, directs, produced and stars in the film.