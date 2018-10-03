× Teen springs into action to help others during house fire

SAN DIEGO — A teen jumped into action to help keep residents away from a fire that burned a City Heights home on Tuesday.

The fire erupted at a home in the 4400 block of Highland Avenue shortly before 6 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.

While others watched, Keysean Weaver decided he needed to help.

“So, I ran over here and as I was running, I was trying to dial 911, and I got over here and dialed 911, and I’m yelling at everybody trying to get everybody on this side of the street away from the house,” said Weaver.

Weaver said he spotted cars and propane tanks near the flames, so he tried his best to keep everyone away.

“That’s when I had to start taking charge, start showing leadership skills,” the teen said. “I want to be a firefighter in the future, so I think this is a start.”

Weaver told 10News he’s grateful that firefighters showed up when they did, not just for those who escaped from the home, but also for neighbors who feared the blaze would jump to their homes.

Crews were able to knock down the flames before it spread further, but the damage left four adults and a child without a place to stay. The Red Cross is assisting the five people who were displaced.

One person suffered a minor burn-related injury but was not hospitalized, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.