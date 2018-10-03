× Woman found dead in Affton apartment penned Stray Rescue letter

AFFTON, Mo. – The woman who penned a widely shared letter to Stray Rescue pleading with them to find a home for her dog was found dead inside a burning apartment Tuesday afternoon.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a St. Louis County police spokesman, 46-year-old Crystal Chrisp had been fatally shot. Upon further investigation, police determined the gunshot wound Chrisp had suffered was self-inflicted.

The fire began around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of Kidder Avenue in Affton. Police arrived at the scene and found the body of Chrisp inside the apartment where the fire started.

The other apartments were evacuated due to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Affton and Clayton helped to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire was not announced.

On Monday, Stray Rescue shared a letter it had received from a woman with a dying plea to the adoption organization that her dog, “Shell,” would be taken care of and placed in a loving home.

The woman said her own mother adopted Shell from Stray Rescue some eight or nine years ago. When her mother suffered a stroke and developed Alzheimer’s, Shell came to live with the woman.

In the letter, the woman explained she had recently been diagnosed with cancer and has to part with her dog. The woman’s name did not appear in the portion of the letter made public and Stray Rescue did not identify her.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Stray Rescue confirmed Wednesday that Shell had been adopted by a new family.