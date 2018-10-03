You Paid For It goes underground to see MSD’s Maline Creek Project Clear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Teams goes underground to show you this deal that cost taxpayers $82 million dollars.

This is the first time that we've actually been able to see what MSD has been spending all that money on. This project is the Maline Creek storage facility.

It's designed to hold 12.5 million gallons of wastewater produced when there's a significant rain event that overwhelms the sewer system.

When that happens, the danger is too much wastewater going into waterways.

When this is finished the wastewater will be diverted into the storage facility then pumped back out when there's less pressure on the system

The Federal EPA and the State of Missouri sued MSD back in 2007 in a suit joined by the Missouri Coalition for the Environment demanding that MSD take strong steps and billions of your dollars to lessen the problem of sewer overflows that can lead to back up in basements and businesses and streets.

We went nearly 170 feet down to the Maline storage facility that's near Riverview and Chain of Rocks Drive in North St Louis. The tunnel has around a 40-foot diameter and stretches for a half mile. Fresh air is pumped down to the workers.

The project started in 2016 and is slated to be finished in 2020.

MSD will build 9 tunnels over the next 23 years costing taxpayers $1.2 billion dollars in an effort called Project Clear.