× 3 Arkansas men killed in collision with Missouri school bus

NEOSHO, Mo. — Authorities say three Arkansas men are dead after a school bus overturned onto their pickup truck in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when the truck’s driver failed to stop for a stop sign and broadsided the bus near the town of Neosho, which is near Missouri’s southern border with Arkansas. The patrol says both vehicles went off the side of the road and that the bus came to rest on top of the truck.

The patrol identified the victims as 21-year-old Waylon Collins, 19-year-old Jordon Pospichal and 21-year-old Thomas Austin.

The patrol says the bus driver and an aide sustained minor injuries. The Neosho School District said on Facebook that two students also were aboard the bus at the time.