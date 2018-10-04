Actor Jeremy Piven hits the Helium Comedy Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With more than 30 years in film and television experience Jeremy Piven is best known for his award-winning role as Ari Gold in the HBO series Entourages.

But now the well-known actor is giving stand-up comedy a try. Piven joined FOX 2 Thursday morning ahead of his performances at The Helium Comedy Club.

Tickets will be available for pick up at the box office prior to the show.

Jeremy Piven Live

Helium Comedy Club

1 St Louis Galleria Street

314.727.1260

Oct 4 - 8:00 PM

Oct 5 - 7:30 PM 10:00 PM

Oct 6 - 7:30 PM 10:00 PM