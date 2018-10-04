Better Business Bureau: Warning regarding breast cancer charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — "Breast cancer is a serious threat to the health of woman as well as men," said Michelle l. Corey, Better Business Bureau St. Louis President and CEO. "But some fraudulent charities try to cash in on the pink ribbon frenzy, so donors should do their homework before they make a donation or buy a pink-ribbon product."

BBB offers charity profiles of more than 11,000 charities nationwide, including several BBB accredited charities that support research on cancer or that provide support to cancer survivors. Some charities have names that resemble well-known breast cancer charities, so it`s a good idea to check charities out on bbb`s website before making a donation.

Chris Thetford joins the show with a warning from the Better Business Bureau.

For more information, visit bbb.org.