Burglers forced victims to carry stolen items to car

ST. LOUIS — Two Saint Charles residents have been charged with numerous felonies after the two allegedly burglarized an apartment in Glasgow Village and forced the victims to carry the stolen items to the suspect’s car. Joshua Perkins and Cierstyn Joyce have been each charged with seven felonies which include burglary, robbery, armed criminal action and kidnapping.

According to a police report, the two unlawfully entered the apartment on September 30, appeared to have a pistol. The two then proceeded to steal a TV and two cell phones from the victims.

The defendants are also accused of saying that they should kill the victims so there “would not be any loose ends.” Perkins and Joyce proceeded to force the victims to carry the stolen 55-inch TV to their car.

The two were arrested and admitted to the crime but denied a gun was used.