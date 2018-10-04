Comedian Dena Blizzard brings act to Westport Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — In a back to school rant about buying school supplies that went viral with more than 150-million views, Dena Blizzard is a genius when it comes to expressing what just about every mom is feeling in a hilarious way.

Dena is with us this morning, as she is bringing her one-woman show to the Playhouse at Westport Plaza that will run from October 3 to 7.

You can get discounted tickets to Blizzard's show by using the promo code "KTVI."

For more information on the "one funny mother" and to get tickets to the show, head to stlmoms.com.