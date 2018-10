Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The NAACP East St. Louis Branch Freedom Fund Awards Banquet will be held Sunday, in downtown St. Louis. The goal of this event is to honor those who have brought change to the community.

The president of the East St. Louis NCAAP Branch Stanley Franklin joined FOX 2 to discuss this year's theme "Pursue Justice and Defeat Hate".

Sunday, October 7

Marriott St. Louis Grand