Federal judge rules against Missouri Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A federal judge has denied Planned Parenthood’s request for a Columbia clinic to be temporarily exempted from certain abortion regulations.

U.S. Western District Court Judge Brian Wimes on Wednesday ruled against Planned Parenthood.

The organization had asked Wimes to exempt the Columbia center from a state requirement that doctors must have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals before they perform abortions. The Planned Parenthood Columbia clinic has been unable to meet that requirement.

But Wimes wrote that even if he did temporarily exempt Columbia from the hospital privileges requirement, the center still could not provide abortions.

That’s because the clinic’s license to perform abortions expired Tuesday.

Wimes says Planned Parenthood can ask again to be exempted from the regulation if the state later grants them a license.