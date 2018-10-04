× Fire at historic St. Dominic Church in Breese, Illinois

BREESE, Ill. – A fire broke out at a 149-year-old historic landmark in Breese, Illinois.

St. Dominic Catholic Church was damaged Thursday afternoon following a fire.

In 1855, Catholic immigrants in the area had a desire to build a house of worship. The church was completed in December 1869, less than two years before Breese was even recognized as a town.

