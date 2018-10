Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. - A fire at a Festus mobile home drew a large response from local first responders Thursday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Boyer says they received a call around 3:30 a.m. of smoke coming from the mobile home in Festus.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby homes.

One person was inside of the home when the fire broke out. No word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.