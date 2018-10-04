× GOP Senate Judiciary chair claims ‘no hint of misconduct’ in FBI report

WASHINGTON — The GOP Senate Judiciary chair claims there was ‘no hint of misconduct’ found in the confidential FBI report on Kavanaugh sexual misconduct claims .

The White House says it has received the FBI’s supplemental background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and senators have enough time to review it and vote.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted early Thursday he also had received the file. Grassley is expected to read it Thursday morning, followed by his colleagues.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says senators “have been given ample time to review this seventh background investigation” into Kavanaugh, who denies accusations of sexual misconduct when he was in high school and college.

Shah says the White House is “confident the Senate will vote to confirm” Kavanaugh.

Democrats argue Republicans have been rushing to confirm him

The full Senate is preparing to weigh in on Kavanaugh’s nomination with an initial vote on Friday.