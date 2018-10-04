Hacienda to celebrate 50 years of business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK HILL, Mo. — A local mexican restaurant is celebratnig a major milestone this weekend. Fox 2's Katherine Hessel is live at Hacienda where the restaurant is getting ready to celebrate 50 years of business.

Hacienda will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with an all-day party on Saturday, October 6, starting at 11 a.m. with food/drink specials, live music and a giveaway of a Mexican Vacation for four.

Hacienda is also launching its new 50/50 Rewards program to give back to its loyal customers and the community. For every purchase made with rewards points, the restaurant will donate 50% of the dollar value to the Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis, with proceeds benefitting local charities.

For more information, visit www.haciendastl.com.