Kansas City zoo welcomes baby giraffe

April's labor began at approximately 7:20 am this morning and the calf was born at Animal Adventure in Harpursville, NY on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 9:53 am. Over 1,200,000 viewers, from around the world viewed the birth in real-time courtesy of Animal Adventure's live stream. This is April's fourth calf and Oliver's first, and is also the first giraffe ever born at Animal Adventure.
"His entrance into the world was unnerving to even those of us who have witnessed animal births previously," said Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch. "Giraffes give birth standing up, which means when the calf is ready to be born, it exits its mother hooves first from six feet off the floor, making for a very exciting event! After many months of pregnancy, both mom and calf are doing fine."
April will naturally raise her baby, which is expected to be with Animal Adventure for at least the 2017 season as weaning can take up to 14 months.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo has a new addition to its African Plains exhibit.
The zoo welcomed a baby giraffe on Sunday. The male calf weighed 135 pounds and already stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall, the zoo said in a Facebook post.
A neonatal exam on Wednesday showed that the baby calf is in good health.
He’s currently bonding with his mother, Makali, and won’t be outside for a few more weeks, the zoo said.
However, he will appear on the zoo’s Giraffe Cam.
“We apologize in advance for how unproductive you are sure to become when you see all of his adorableness on camera!” the zoo said in its post.
The new calf is the second baby giraffe born at the zoo this year. In February, the zoo welcomed a female calf, Dixie, whose mother is Lizzie.