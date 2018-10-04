× Kansas Republican rescinds positive comment on McCaskill

ST. LOUIS -Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas is asking Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri to remove his name and praise for her from a new campaign ad.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Roberts wants McCaskill to remove from the ad his quote from 2017 describing her as a senator he seeks out to get things done on a bipartisan basis.

McCaskill is in a tight re-election race with Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley, whose campaign paints her as an obstructionist. McCaskill says she is known for working across party lines.

Roberts made his demand through Hawley’s campaign. He said McCaskill turned more partisan after President Donald Trump was elected.

The McCaskill campaign did not immediately respond to an Associated Press question about whether it would alter the ad.