Major Case Squad investigators called to Cahokia murder case

CAHOKIA, Il. – The Major Case Squad has been called to Cahokia to investigate a murder. A 47-year-old man was found dead in his home Wednesday in the 200 block of Elm Street. An autopsy shows that the man died of a single gunshot wound.

More information about this case will be released once the victim’s family is notified. More details will be posted as this story develops.