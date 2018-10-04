‘Mommy M.D.’ gives advice to prepare new mothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — With countless baby books, parenting classes, blogs and social media postings, today`s new moms are inundated with advice from experts: 'Breast is Best;' 'Let Baby Cry to Get them to Sleep;' 'Never Let them Sleep with a Binkie.' The information is often conflicting.

New moms have to trod carefully around well-meaning relatives and make decisions that are right for their family. Yet despite all the available information, a new survey finds that many new moms did not feel prepared for their role, especially when it came to feeding.

The "Mommy M.D." Dr. Jennifer Gardner joins the show to talk about what new moms should know to feel prepared when they leave the hospital with their newborn.