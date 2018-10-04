National Fire Prevention Week scheduled for Oct 7-13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- It`s National Fire Prevention Week; Oct. 7-13 and this year`s theme is 'Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware--Fire can happen anywhere".

Fire Prevention Week aims to educate about essential steps to reduce the likelihood of having a fire and how to escape safely in the event of one.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson discusses important fire safety and the essential three 'Ls' of fire prevention and safety.

LOOK for places fire could start. Take a good look around your home. Identify potential fire hazards and take care of them.

LISTEN for the sound of the smoke alarm. You may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely once the smoke alarm sounds.

LEARN two ways out of every room and make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily and are free of clutter.

For more information visit Fire Prevention Week