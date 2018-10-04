One-year anniversary of the #MeToo movement approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of the development of the #MeToo movement.

In the year since the movement sparked, actor/comedian Bill Cosby is the first big celebrity convicted after several women came forward accusing him of sexual assault. This follows dozens of accusations that launched a year ago against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

In the months that followed, CBS news anchor Charlie Rose lost his job as did NBC news anchor, Matt Lauer, and right now we're seeing women come forward and challenge Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's character.

Dr. Johnny C. Taylor, Jr, President and CEO of the Society for Human Resources Management, joins the show discuss how the work landscape has changed since the inception of the #MeToo movement.