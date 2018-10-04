× Police: Security video shows women stealing security camera

ST. LOUIS – Authorities are looking for two women captured on a Missouri home improvement store’s security cameras stealing _ of all things _ security cameras.

St. Louis County police said in a Facebook post that the thefts happened Sept. 5 and 29 at a Menards store in the western part of the county.

Police say one of the women had a baby with her and used the child to help conceal the stolen merchandise. The woman is seen on video lugging a baby carrier out of the store.