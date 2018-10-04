× RECIPE: Fried Green Tomatoes with Crab Salad

ST. LOUIS- Matthew Borchardt from Edibles & Essentials joins Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen and makes delicious Fried Green Tomatoes with a Crab Salad!

Prep Time: 1hr | Cook Time: 3 Minutes | Servings: 4

Ingredients:

For the Green Tomatoes

2-3Lbs Green Tomatoes

2 ea Eggs

1 Cup Milk

1 Cup Flour

2 Cup Panko Bread Crumb

Salt & Pepper, As Needed

For the Crab Salad

1lbs Lump Crab

1 Tablespoon Chives, Minced

1 Teaspoon Fresh Tarragon, Minced

2 Teaspoon Lemon Juice

1 Teaspoon Mustard Powder

2 T Old Bay Seasoning

1/4 Cup Sunflower Oil

Directions:

Wash and dry the tomatoes. Remove the stem core and slice each tomato into 1/4 inch slices.

Season with salt and pepper.

In a flat bottom pan place the flour

In a second flat bottom, pan mix the egg and milk to create an egg wash

In a third pan place the breadcrumbs.

Carefully dredge each tomato slice in the flour, then the egg mixture, then the breadcrumbs.

Set each breaded tomato slice on a tray.

For the crab salad;

Mix the mustard and Old Bay seasoning in a small mixing bowl with the oil and lemon juice. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, place the crab into and mix gently with the herbs. Add the seasonings and mix all together.

Fry the tomato slices as desired and arrange on plates, Garnish with crab salad.

Serve with assorted roasted potatoes and seasonal roasted vegetables.

Edibles & Essentials 3 year Birthday Party

Oct. 5th 11 A.M. – 10 P.M.