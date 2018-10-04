× Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of Missouri man found in concrete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after a developmentally disabled Missouri man’s body was found encased in concrete after he went missing from a supported living home.

Rudy Veit, an attorney for the mother and sister-in-law of Carl DeBrodie, said Thursday that details of the settlement are confidential. He said the settlement provides enough money to care for DeBrodie’s mother, Carolyn Summers, and for donations to organizations that helped DeBrodie during his lifetime.

DeBrodie’s body was found in April 2017, about a week after he was reported missing from Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators believe his disappearance was not reported for months.

Veit said the agreement includes ways to improve oversight of care for people in supported living homes and to hold public administrators more accountable.