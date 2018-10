Country sensation, Jake Owen, is hitting the road on his Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour and stopping at Chaffetz Arena on Friday, October 19th with special guests David Lee Murphy and Morgan Wallen!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, October 4th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.