Teen patients post video to persuade ’21 Pilots’ to make hospital visit

ST. LOUIS, MO — A musical plea from some teenage patients to get the band 21 Pilots to stop by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital when they are in town for their show later this month. The hospital's music therapist helped put together a video to show how the group's music helps with their healing.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital sent this note to FOX 2, "The music of Twenty One Pilots is so powerful and really resonates with our teen patients who are hospitalized here. Unfortunately, their health doesn’t allow them to go to the band’s October concert here in St. Louis – but we’re hoping they’ve got a few spare minutes to come visit our kids here at the hospital"

The patients recently got a visit from a member of Florida Georgia Line. They're even is putting some pressure on the group by making a cameo in their video.

The 21 Pilots concert in St. Louis is on October 19th. We will have to wait and see how they spend their time while in town.

See the full video here: