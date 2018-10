× Tim Ezell returning to FOX 2 News in the morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — He’s baaaAAAAaaack!! A beloved member of the FOX 2 family returns to FOX 2 News in the Morning! Tim Ezell returns as a feature report weekdays from 5am to 9am. Get ready St. Louis, he’ll be in your neighborhood, beginning Monday October 22nd.

Tim will continue hosting “The Thread” which airs Saturdays at 8:30 am on FOX 2 and Sundays at 7 am on KPLR 11.

Watch out St. Louis the streets just got a little more fun in the morning!